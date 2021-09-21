Simmi launches clothing and footwear collection with Emily Miller

Simmi London is collaborating with Netflix star Emily Miller on its first combined clothing and footwear collection.

Known predominately for offering footwear designs at affordable prices, Simmi London has launched several clothing drops over the past 12 months, but its collaboration with Miller marks the brand's first combined offering as it looks to boost its clothing reach.

The footwear and clothing collection has been curated to add “a little luxury,” explains the brand, with flattering cuts and trending silhouettes. Such as chain accent heels and boots, alongside a timeless black and white palette, with bursts of colour in sunset shades. While the five-piece clothing range offers body-con dresses, co-ords and jumpsuits with cut-out and chain detailing.

On the inspiration behind the collection, Sim Ha, Simmi London’s head of brand and marketing, said in a statement: “When designing the collection we wanted to create a range of simple staples with a premium edge, bringing attention to the detailing, trims and quality of the fabric. The soft sunset hues combined with the golden chain accents emphasise the subtle glam, bringing a luxury edge to each piece.”

Netflix’s ‘Too Hot To Handle’ star Emily Miller teams up with Simmi London

Statement pieces from the collection include the ‘Sunset’ chain heel knee-high boots, the ‘Bond’ chain toe thong mules and the ‘Too Hot’ chain toe thong lace-up heels, all of which have been designed to be styled with the 5-piece clothing line.

Ha added: “After watching Emily on the series I instantly connected with her down to earth, girl’s, girl personality. She’s such a real, natural beauty who likes to take glam to another level. Her simple yet edgy style fitted in perfectly with this collection and we couldn't have asked for a more perfect match.”

On working with Simmi London, Emily Miller said: “I was honoured to be asked to work on a collection with Simmi London. I have loved wearing their shoes over the years and I’m a huge fan of the brand. I am very proud of what we have created together, all the different styles and colours are very me.”

Miller is a London-based model starring in Netflix’s ‘Too Hot To Handle’ show and has 2 million followers on Instagram. This collection marks her first brand collaboration since finishing the show.

The Simmi x Emily Miller collection will be available worldwide from September 21 on Simmi.com, with prices ranging from 35-55 pounds.

Images: courtesy of Simmi London