Simone Rocha named as the next H&M designer collaborator

London-based, Irish designer Simone Rocha, a favourite with press and buyers at London Fashion Week, has been announced as the next designer to collaborate with H&M.

The Simone Rocha x H&M collection will launch on March 11, 2021, and will feature Rocha’s signature womenswear, alongside menswear and childrenswear. This will mark the first time that Rocha has offered clothing for the entire family, as well as the first time that H&M has collaborated with an Irish designer.

The collection coincides with the 10th anniversary of the Simone Rocha label and each category “combines a full wardrobe” offering, explains H&M. This will include special occasionwear, such as tulle dresses and tailoring, alongside knits, shirting, outerwear such as trenches, and casual T-shirts.

Rocha will also be introducing accessories into the collaboration from her signature sparkling jewellery to pearl-embellished footwear.

Ann-Sofie Johansson, creative advisor at H&M, said in a statement: “Simone Rocha has been on the H&M wish-list for some time. This collaboration offers a new audience the chance to own a very special piece of design history.

“All of us at H&M have been so inspired to work with a female designer who spends so much time thinking about contemporary femininity, and womanhood, and who is so committed to excellence in craft and design, from the process of developing special fabrications, to pushing silhouettes, shapes and embellishments. Every garment within this collection is unique, special and the result of years of work and meticulous research.”

H&M said that the collection, like all of Rocha’s work, would “celebrate her personal inter-ethnic heritage and the myriad inspirations which have defined the growth of her label, from the traditions and crafts of Hong Kong through to the greats of art history”.

Rocha explains that she spent time reflecting on her brand’s archive, combining her past collections and carefully reworking favourites into “dynamic new propositions that feel right for today”.

The collection will offer Rocha’s signature style through the many silhouettes, fabrications, embellishments shapes and influences that have defined the Rocha brand over the past decade.

H&M added that the collection will offer “new twists on signatures and paying homage to key collections that have defined the Simone Rocha brand story” through “glimmers of Tudor courtiers, of wild florals, of portraits and photographs, of dolls and playthings”.

Commenting on the collaboration, Rocha said on H&M’s website: “To be honest, it was really emotional going through all the pieces - it was a wonderful chance to reflect on seasons I was especially proud of, and to revisit collections that felt like milestones, and little gems of ideas that we maybe didn’t push as far as we wanted to the first time round.

“The archive is so important to the way I work as a designer anyway. We are not a brand that abandons ideas each season — we often look back on past propositions or continue to evolve a silhouette, or shape.”

So, what can fans of Rocha expect from her high street collaboration? Well, H&M doesn’t give much away, just teasing that there will be tartan, beading, florals, pinks, reds, and bespoke fabrications, developed in-house, especially for this collaboration. While also adding that the collection will be formed of “hard-working pieces to be loved, cherished and worn again and again”.

It has the elements to be H&M’s prettiest collaboration to date, with delicate tulle dresses, tartan tailoring, beaded shirting, cable knits, outerwear such as trench coats and signature accessories like sparkling jewellery and pearl-embellished shoes.

This is also a collection that will offer Rocha’s first menswear and kidswear offering, with H&M explaining that all the garments have been designed to “be in conversation with each other”.

Rocha added: “My approach at every stage of the design process was to remember that for some this would be an introduction to Simone Rocha, a chance to enjoy the brand for the first time, while for others this will be a chance to recall the history of a brand that they have followed for a while.

“Maybe they will be able to buy a version of a piece that they missed the first time, or a piece they always wanted but didn’t get. Through H&M, they will be able to access a new, timeless, special piece to mix in with their existing items from past runway collections. I really hope there is something for everyone — every woman, every guy, the whole family.”

The Simone Rocha x H&M collection launches on March 11, 2021.

