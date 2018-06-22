Simply Be launches line of sustainable jeans

Simply Be is the latest high street brand to launch its own sustainable line of jeans, using a blend of cotton and recycled plastic bottles.

The brand has partnered with Coolmax EcoMade technology to create its first range of sustainable denim jeans, which are made from 97 percent recycled sources. Each pair of the relaxed slim-leg jeans in the line is made from a blend of cotton and fibre made from recycled plastic equivalent to about 18 plastic bottles.

The move sees Simply Be joining other brands in the war against plastic waste, and highlights how plastic PET bottles can be transformed into yarn, and then when combined with cotton it makes “breathable denim with an authentic look and feel”.

In addition to the environmental benefits, the sustainable jeans also offers comfort to the wearer as the denim’s fibre structure has been engineered to move moisture away from the skin to the surface of the fabric where it evaporates, creating jeans that help the wearer feel cool, dry and comfortable when worn in warmer weather.

Laura MacDonald of Simply Be said in a press release: “We now know how damaging single-use plastics are to the environment so we all have a job to do in taking steps to reduce the amount of plastic that ultimately ends up in landfill.

“The amazing advances that have been made in technology, enabling plastic to be recycled into a high quality breathable fabric, such as the one used in these jeans, is fantastic news in the ongoing war on plastic.”

Helen Latham from Coolmax added: “Fashion forward brands such as Simply Be know that today’s consumers, especially Millennials and the environmentally-conscious, want to dress more sustainably.

“This innovation will help to add value to jeans but will also highlight the fashion industry’s commitment to reducing waste and using recycled and renewable content to offset the environmental impact of clothing.”

The Simply Be range of sustainable denim features indigo turn-up hem slim-leg jeans and mid-blue turn-up hem shorts available in sizes 10-32.

Simply Be is part of the N Brown group and showcases itself as a “size inclusive” fashion brand, offering fashion for women of all shapes in sizes 10-32, as well as offering footwear in both standard and wide widths.

