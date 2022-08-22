Simply Be links with Hirestreet to launch first rental edit

Plus-size womenswear e-tailer Simply Be has launched its first clothing rental edit.

Ranging from sizes 10 to 32, the edit comprises 23 pieces including some of the retailer’s bestselling own-label occasionwear and a bridal dress currently retailing at 220 pounds.

Simply Be has teamed up with fashion rental platform Hirestreet for the service, allowing shoppers to rent items from 14 pounds for four days.

N Brown Group, Simply Be’s parent company, said the rental edit is “another important milestone” in its wider sustainability strategy, ‘Sustain’.

Part of that strategy includes the goals to achieve net zero emissions by 2040 and for all brand products to be “responsibly sourced” by 2030.

Angela Gaskell, group sourcing, sustainability, quality and fit director, said in a release: “We want to move away from the make-use-dispose culture of the fashion industry and embrace circularity, where products are made sustainably, used for a longer time, and then re-used or recycled.”

She said the group knows its customers “want to be more circular, which is why partnering with Hirestreet is a really exciting step forward”.

Hirestreet CEO Isabella West said: “Simply Be are experts in creating clothing that makes women feel amazing. Their focus on flattering design and the exceptional work they have done on fit makes them the perfect rental partner.”