Sinéad O’Dwyer and Tolu Coker among semi-finalists for LVMH Prize

A number of UK and Ireland designers have made it to the semi-final of the prestigious LVMH Prize following a selection process that brought together over 2,300 applicants from across the world. Among those on the list are that of Irish womenswear designer Sinéad O’Dwyer, as well as UK-based Tolu Coker, Torisheju and Steve O Smith.

Other names revealed as semi-finalists include France’s Alainpaul; US designers All-In, Josh Tafoya and Meruert Tolegen; Japan’s Pillings and Soshiotsuki; Francesco Murano, an Italian womenswear designer; Ghana-based Boyedoe; KML, from Saudi Arabia; Denmark’s Mfpen and Nicklas Skovgaard; Dutch brand Zomer; China’s Penultimate; Renaissance Renaissance, from Lebanon; Egyptian label Yasmin Mansour; and South Korean brand Young n Sang.

The 20 semi-finalists are a part of what is the 12th edition of the LVMH Prize, through which they will present their collections in a showroom taking place in Paris on March 5 and 6.

From March 5 to 9, a voting process will then be open to the general public, who will be able to vote for their eight favourite candidates, akin to a committee of experts made up of 80 international fashion specialists. This will determine the eight finalists.

As was the case for previous editions, three awards will be up for grabs; the LVMH Prize for Young Designers, offering a 400,000 euro endowment, the Karl Largerfeld Prize, with a 200,000 euro endowment, and the newer Savoir-Faire Prize, providing a 200,000 euro endowment. Each award also comes with a dedicated one-year mentorship programme.

An additional prize will be awarded to three young fashion school graduates, each of which will receive 10,000 euros and the chance to join the design team of one of LVMH’s portfolio brands for one year.