Singer Becky G launches fashion collection with PrettyLittleThing

Online retailer PrettyLittleThing is launching a fashion collection with its brand ambassador and singer/songwriter Becky G.

The collection, available now, marks the first clothing line from Becky G, who recently won the first-ever American Music Award for ‘Favourite Latin Female Artist 2020’, the ‘E! People’s Choice Award for Latin Artist of 2020’.

Becky G worked closely with PrettyLittleThing creative director Teyana Taylor to bring her vision and creativity to life, to create a collection that channels her signature style, explained the fast-fashion brand.

The collection features street style hero pieces, with colour-clashing pops of pink and green, tie-dye sweat sets, wardrobe staples and motocross styles.

Speaking about her collection, Becky G said in a statement: “I’ve been a PrettyLittleThing brand ambassador for nearly a year now – they empower everything I believe in.

“Inclusivity is important to me and I wanted to continue leading the way in creating something for all body shapes and sizes which is something that PLT strongly supports, I am so thankful to them for allowing me to bring my vision to life and the process and journey has been so much fun, I can’t wait for my fans to see it and wear it!”

The Becky G x PrettyLittleThing collection is available in sizes 4 – 30, in ranges main, petite and plus.