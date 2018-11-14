Singer Celine Dion launches gender-neutral childrenswear brand

Canadian pop star Celine Dion has joined forces with fashion designers Iris Adler and Tali Milchberg, founders of children’s fashion brand Nununu, to launch a gender-neutral kidswear brand called Celinununu.

According to a company statement, the trio aims to inspire children to be free and find their own individuality through clothes. “This new kids fashion brand liberates children from the traditional roles of boy/girl, offering them the freedom to choose clothes that strengthen their own power of personality.”

The debut collection, already available for purchase globally on the new label’s website, includes 70 styles in neutral colors and minimalist cuts. Prices range between 52 US dollars and 307 US dollars.

Founded in 2009, Nununu aims to offer an alternative to children's fashion, free of the division of clothes into pink and blue.

Photos: Celinununu Facebook