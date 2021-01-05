Singer Halsey launches About-Face make-up line

Singer Halsey, a self-taught make-up artist, is set to launch her own direct-to-consumer beauty brand, About-Face on January 25.

Described as a “multidimensional colour beauty brand,” About-Face aims to celebrate “the many facets and forms of expression that live in each person”.

The beauty brand takes inspiration from music, fashion and art and embodies Halsey’s personal style and love of diverse beauty and will initially launch with three distinct franchises - Light Lock, Matte, and Shadowstick.

The debut collection will consist of 10 product categories, inclusive of beauty tools and limited edition cosmetic bags, across a total of 40 SKUs. These will include eye pencils, liquid lipsticks, and eye paints.

Commenting on her beauty launch, Halsey, founder and chief creative officer of About-Face, said in a statement: “Makeup is an art and art is about happy accidents, not any one ideal of perfection. I always feel the most free when I am creating looks without following any rules. The beauty industry has norms, but I want to encourage people to challenge those standards and allow things to be imperfect and fun.”

Light Lock will showcase Halsey’s signature face highlighter range with stratospheric shine, including stick, powder, fluid and lip gloss. The Matte range will offer velvety smooth, creaseless, high-intensity colours consists of paint-it matte lip colours, matte fix lip pencils and matte fluid eye paint, as well as a set and prime spray with application sponge for face.

While Shadowsticks will feature multi-tasking cream eyeshadow crayons that feature soft pearly pastels, as well as a high intensity matte velvet in white, teal blue and black for a range of looks for liner and lids.

All About-Face products are formulated to be vegan, clean, and cruelty free. The beauty line will be sold direct-to-consumer in the US, Canada, the UK and Europe on its dedicated website, AboutFace.com from January 25, as well as via an exclusive year-long partnership with Ipsy.

Prices for the debut collection will range from 17 to 32 US dollars.

The next About-Face drop will be Anti-Valentine’s Day, a limited-edition matte lip range launching in early February 2021.

Images: courtesy of About-Face