Six arrested in the UK over suspected sale of counterfeit goods on TikTok

London police have arrested six people suspected of distributing falsely trademarked goods over TikTok Shop amid a broader crackdown on counterfeiting in the UK.

The operation was carried out by the Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit (PIPCU) at the City of London Police, which worked closely with industry partners to execute warrants in Rotherham. All six people have since been released under investigation.

Targets were allegedly hosting livestreams over TikTok from “warehouse-style setups” where they showcased huge levels of stock that they claimed were genuine when responding to consumer comments on the social media app.

Just under 1.2 million pounds worth of counterfeit clothing and trainers were seized in the operation, with nearly 27,000 items acquired from one warehouse alone. Officers reported that the investigation uncovered a “commission scheme” awarding influencers with higher earnings for every item sold during the livestreams.

PIPCU said the arrests, made under the Trademarks Act 1994, were part of ongoing efforts to disrupt the counterfeit goods trade. Detective sergeant Jamie Kirk commented that the investigation showed how the sale of such goods has evolved, “moving from traditional market stalls to modern apps and online marketplaces”.

Concerns over the sale of counterfeit clothing have also escalated in recent years as awareness over potential health and safety factors increases. PIPCU notes that both the rights of garment workers and the quality of products, such as exposure to harmful chemicals, are among the issues coming to light.

Kirk added: “In this case, influencers were used to promote and sell counterfeit products to large audiences. This case should send a clear message to anybody selling counterfeit goods online: it is illegal and we will take action.”