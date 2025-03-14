Six fashion concepts for SS26 at Texhibition Istanbul

Fashion designer Belma Özdemir analysed more than 500 booths at the seventh edition of sourcing fair Texhibition in Istanbul. She focused on trends, colours and quality, creating two trend areas based on her findings, with three concepts each. These six SS26 concepts demonstrate how manufacturers and designers are shaping the future of fashion by addressing not only aesthetics but also the evolving needs of consumers.

Timeless Reimagined – a new timelessness

The first concept in trend area 1, “Timeless Reimagined,” built upon “stealth wealth” or “quiet luxury”—a continuing trend where understated elegance takes center stage. It is not just about the luxurious feel of high-quality fabrics (silk, cashmere and velvet), but also their function. Innovations such as temperature-regulating, wrinkle-free and breathable fabrics play a significant role. “They contribute to the practicality of everyday fashion,” explains Özdemir. Suitable materials include bamboo and organic cotton blends. The colour palette for this trend encompasses Dark Blue, Limed Oak, Deep Carmine, Star Dust, Sorrel Beige, Lavender Blue, Congo Brown and Dawn White.

Fashion designer Belma Özdemir explains the “Timeless Reimagined” concept. Credits: Susan Zijp for FashionUnited

Less is More & Beyond – achieving more with less

The second concept in trend area 1, “Less is More & Beyond,” revolves around modern minimalism, where geometric shapes, clean lines, and attention to detail are paramount. “This concept emphasises simplicity, but with a special twist,” says Özdemir. Transparent materials are combined with metallic accents, for example, to create a modern look. The fabrics used, such as Lyocell, viscose, and silk, give the garments a subtle sheen and fluid movement, resulting in an elegant look suitable for various occasions. The colour palette consists of delicate pastel shades like Pink Flare, Cascade Green, Faded Purple, Astca Yellow and Celestial Blue.

“Less is More & Beyond” – achieving more with less. Crediti: Susan Zijp for FashionUnited

Exotic Flourish – inspiration from nature

The final concept in trend area 1, “Exotic Flourish,” emphasises the connection between nature and fashion. “This concept is a response to the ecological challenges facing the fashion industry,” states Özdemir. Natural colours and fabrics play a leading role here; like the colours of tropical plants, water textures and organic materials. Fabrics made from bamboo, hemp and organic cotton, as well as sustainable alternatives to leather—such as pomegranate peel—are central. The colour palette includes Faded Purple, Wasabi, Apple Blossom, Dusty Pink, Carbon Grey, Rose Madder—all inspired by nature. Key materials in this concept are Tencel, organic silk and EcoVero.

Immersive Evolving – an ode to digital innovations

The first concept in trend area 2, “Immersive Evolving,” is an ode to the influence of technology on fashion. Key materials in this concept are 3D-printed fabrics and fabrics derived from smart manufacturing processes, including AI-driven designs, digital prints and nanotechnology (which works with particles smaller than 100 nanometers). Waterproof or self-cleaning fabrics also fall in this category. According to Özdemir, “this concept goes beyond aesthetics—like prints and holographic effects—it also offers solutions for the functional needs of the modern consumer.”

An example of “Immersive Evolving” on the show floor. Credits: Susan Zijp for FashionUnited

Mystical Glow – redefining evening wear

“Mystical Glow,” the second concept in trend area 2, offers the answer to the changing lifestyle of today's consumers. “Due to global warming, more and more activities are shifting to the evening, leading to an increasing demand for evening wear that is both elegant and practical,” explains Özdemir. The concept combines the mystical energy of the night, visible in the dark, shimmering fabrics, with the practicality of what consumers expect from daywear. Suitable fabrics include satin, metallic threads, and light-reflecting materials. Colours belonging to this concept are Fern Green, Lunar Green, Yale Blue, Irish Coffee, Rose Madder, Regent Grey, Olive Yellow and Wasabi.

Fabrics belonging to “Mystical Glow.” Credits: Susan Zijp for FashionUnited

Spellbound Allure – artistic creativity and function

The sixth and final concept of the trend areas, “Spellbound Allure,” focuses on eye-catching pieces that serve a function, combining creativity and functionality. "The concept plays with the consumer's desire to wear fashion that is both visually impressive and practical,” says Özdemir. Innovative fabrics like memory foam and 3D knit offer not only comfort but also convey a futuristic feel. The textures stimulate the senses, while the colours of this concept—Sun Yellow, Turquoise Blue, Pinkish Purple, Rose Madder, Silver Grey, Celestial Blue—create an energetic aura. Fabrics such as Tencel, linen, and bio-based nylon are part of this concept.