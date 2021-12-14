Six finalists announced for 2021 Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge

The six finalists have been announced for the third edition of the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge.

The challenge aims to amplify and support black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) entrepreneurs who are “working to advance their communities, while fostering a more inclusive future of fashion”.

Over 430 applications were made by global startups and scale-ups, before being narrowed down by a dedicated set of criteria including potential social impact and market growth.

The six finalists are: Clothes to Good: A South African-based social enterprise that creates micro-business opportunities and jobs for people with disabilities and their families, especially mothers, through textile recycling. Haelixa: A Switzerland-based product traceability technology that aims to accelerate the global transition to transparent consumer goods supply chains. Mafi Mafi: An Ethiopia-based sustainable fashion brand that crafts ready-to-wear collections, preserving ancient traditions and empowering marginalized artisans. Lalaland: A Netherlands-based platform that uses artificial intelligence to generate customized and inclusive synthetic models of different ethnicities, ages and sizes, all with over 35 pose variations. Soko: A Kenya-based jewelry business that uses mobile technology to connect marginalized Kenyan artisans directly to the global marketplace via a mobile platform. Uzuri K&Y: A Rwandan-based eco-friendly shoe brand that uses recycled car tires from sub-Saharan Africa and employs local youth, equipping them with skills and economic independence.

The six finalists will now pitch their business ideas to a jury panel of business and sustainability leaders at the final event in January.

Two winners will be awarded a shared 200,000 euros to support their ventures.

They will also receive a year-long mentorship with both Tommy Hilfiger and experts from business school Insead, as well as a place in the Insead Social Entrepreneurship Program (ISEP).

An additional 15,000 euros will be awarded to the 'Audience Favorite’ finalist.