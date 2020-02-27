Skechers announces new creative collaboration with Goodyear

Sneakers and tires might seem an unlikely pair, yet Skechers has teamed up with international tire and rubber company Goodyear for a footwear collaboration. The footwear brand will incorporate Goodyear rubber technology in custom Skechers outsoles across select styles to will deliver increased grip, stability and durability to the sneakers.

Goodyear Performance Outsoles were initially launched on three running shoes, and will now be included in a wider assortment of sneakers. The use of the outsole will expand through 2020 to reach athletic lifestyle, trail and work categories in men's, women's and children's styles.

The Goodyear Performance Outsoles utilizes rubber technology developed by the tire company that contains a special polymer including sustainable soybean oil. The resulting material provides durability with long-lasting wear, excellent grip on a variety of surfaces and weather conditions and enhanced stability through traction.

"This collaboration is an example of two trusted brands coming together to create a high-tech product that will truly benefit our consumer," Michael Greenberg, Skechers' president, said in a statement. "Through this effort, select products will feature Goodyear Performance Outsoles, offering that extra edge where it's needed most—be it enhanced stability on a run, excellent grip over slippery surfaces in the workplace, or durability on the playground for long-lasting wear. We expect this will resonate with our customers who need these innovations in the comfortable Skechers footwear that they love."

Image: Goodyear