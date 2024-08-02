Skechers debuts new collection with John Deere

Footwear and apparel brand Skechers has launched a new collection with work and outdoor brand John Deere.

The collaborative collection includes footwear styles for men and children that blend John Deere’s heritage with Skechers' innovative comfort-driven technologies. Designed with agricultural professionals, construction workers, outdoor enthusiasts, as well as fashion-focused shoppers, the new Skechers x John Deere collection includes sneakers, boots and casual footwear styles.

“Our team has been focused on developing the perfect collection reflective of the active, hard-working customers that bring the John Deere brand to life. We feel our inaugural Skechers x John Deere offering will impress and resonate with shoppers everywhere,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers, in a statement. “We’ve given this iconic pairing the attention it deserves, with an array of signature features and innovations that have made Skechers ‘The Comfort Technology Company’ demanded worldwide.”

The Skechers x John Deere collection offers premium comfort for agricultural professionals, outdoor adventurers and style leaders. Credits: Skechers via Business Wire

Several of Skechers' comfort innovations are featured in the collection, such as the brand’s patent hands-free slip-ins technology, arch fit technology, and relaxed fit technology. Other prominent features of the collection include all-terrain sneakers with Goodyear performance outsoles made from soy-based rubber compound with silica for enhanced traction and additional protective features like composite toe, nano carbon safety, and PORON XRD metatarsal protection.

“We're excited to bring high-quality footwear to all who share the same hardworking spirit as our customers, including fun and playful designs for our youngest brand fans,” said Mara Downing, vice president of Corporate Communications and Brand Management at John Deere.

The new Skechers x John Deere collection for adults and children is now available at Skechers stores, online, and at selected retail partners and specialty retailers worldwide.