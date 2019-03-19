Skechers is named children's brand of the year

Skechers has been recognized as the "Children’s Brand of the Year" at the 2019 Footwear Industry Awards. The awards ceremony, held by Footwear Today Magazine's publisher Datateam Business Media, celebrates brands, retailers and professionals influencing the footwear market.

The median-priced footwear brand based in California has been recognized several times by the Footwear Industry Awards. Skechers was honored as the Brand of the Year for three consecutive years from 2015 through 2017, Ladies brand of the year in both 2016 and 2018 and Leader in Customer Service in 2018, amongst others.

“To receive this acknowledgment amongst such notable brands that were shortlisted in this category highlights the growing need for comfort-first footwear for children,” said Peter Youell, Managing Director of Skechers U.K. and Ireland, in a statement. “Skechers leads the footwear industry in cutting-edge styles and the brand continues to experience growth after more than 25 years.”

The 27-year-old brand remains a top brand in the United States for its offerings in the footwear categories of lifestyle casual, dress casual, walking and work. Skechers experienced overall growth of 11.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018, which it credited to the growth of its e-commerce business and international retail.

During the same quarter, Skechers' international wholesale business increased by 18.4 percent and its global retail grew by 7.5 percent. Similarly, the brand's domestic wholesale business increased by 4.8 percent.