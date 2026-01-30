Skechers launches debut cricket footwear line in the UK

US sneaker brand Skechers has launched its first-ever cricket footwear collection in the UK.

The collection launch, which follows on from the inaugural introduction in India, sees the brand bring its Skechers cricket elite style to players of all levels in the UK. The collection is said to have been developed using insights and feedback from elite cricket players and the cricket community to ensure the style meets all the unique needs of cricketers.

“Cricket has a massive global following as the second most popular spectator sport in the world, but cricket originated from the UK and has more recreational players and fans participating here every year, making this the ideal country to expand the reach of our Skechers Cricket footwear collection,” said Richard Parker, Managing Director, Skechers UK & Ireland, in a statement.

“The launch of the footwear is just the beginning; we have a robust plan to engage directly with elite English players and the passionate local cricket community in the months ahead.” David Weinberg, COO of Skechers, added, “While India was the launchpad for Skechers Cricket, we always planned to grow the footprint of this collection to the UK and additional cricket-loving countries.”

The new Skechers Cricket footwear line sees the brand expand its performance range and offer its signature ‘Comfort That Performs’ across sports for athletes at every level. The new Skechers Cricket Elite sneaker features 11 adjustable metal spikes for exceptional traction and stability. It also features a Goodyear rubber outsole that enhances grip and durability, working with the spikes for added traction, and a lightweight Ultra Go cushioning midsole, with Skechers Move Foam insole for long matches, and Arch Fit technology for added support.

Several elite Indian cricketers compete wearing Skechers, including globally acclaimed bowler Jasprit Bumrah, winner of the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for 2024, alongside Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Siraj, and Yastika Bhatia. Skechers is also the official kit sponsor of the Mumbai Indians men’s and women’s teams.

The Skechers Cricket collection is available now at select Skechers retail stores in the United Kingdom and online.