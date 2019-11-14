Skechers launches new limited edition Premium Heritage holiday capsule

Skechers has unveiled the latest drop in its new Premium Heritage line, this one a holiday capsule.

The Premium Heritage line features only capsules of statement styles made from high-end materials with limited production quantities, as a means to stay current with current trends in footwear. Skechers president Micahel Greenberg explained in a statement, “In a world with fast trends and social media creating demand for the latest hot item, consumers want newness, freshness, and something that stands out and is available for a limited time. That’s the foundation of our Skechers Premium Heritage concept."

The Premium Heritage Limited Edition Holiday Collection will be released internationally on November 15. The capsule will include five styles, each made with luxurious materials on the brand's most iconic outsoles.

Expanding on the first Premium Heritage collection that dropped in September, the holiday collection features chunky silhouettes such as the Skechers Energy Captains View with red leopard print, tassels, blue overlays and an intricate rope collar or the Skechers D’Lites Golden Idea with soft black leather and gold chain detailing.

The Skechers Premium Heritage holiday capsule will be available through the brand's e-commerce site and in select stores.

Image: Skechers