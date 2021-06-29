Skechers named official partner of Solheim Cup 2021

Skechers has been named the official footwear supplier of both the European and US Solheim Cup Teams for the 2021 golf tournament.

The US footwear brand has designed exclusive Skechers Go Golf Elite 3 styles in unique colors for both teams and will also be providing shoes to caddies and support staff during the event taking place in Toledo, Ohio in September.

This will be the first time Skechers will supply footwear to both sides after previously sponsoring the European team in 2017 and 2019.

“As the Solheim Cup moves back to the States, it’s a perfect time to expand our partnership with this storied event in women’s golf,” said Skechers president Michael Greenberg in a release.

“After outfitting some of the top European players through the tournaments in 2017 and 2019, we look forward to seeing the American women wearing Skechers Go Golf as well this year.”