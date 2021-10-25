Skechers wins Pay It Forward award

Skechers has won the Pay It Forward award, and its president Michael Greenberg has been inducted into the Best of Manhattan’s Hall of Fame.

Over the past three decades, Skechers has become a growing presence in Manhattan Beach. The company’s philanthropy saw it nominated and eventually win the Pay It Forward award. In the past, Skechers has donated 16 million shoes to children living in poverty, homeless or affected by natural disasters in 60 countries.

BOBS, the brand’s charity, has donated over 7 million to support shelter dogs and cats. The company was also a finalist in the “Best of Manhattan” category.

President of Skechers, Michael Greenberg, who was honored for his philanthropic efforts, was the inaugural inductee in Best of Manhattan’s Hall of Fame.

Over the years, Greenberg has raised 30 million dollars in total for causes such as the Friendship Foundation for children with special needs and the Skechers Foundation’s National Scholarship Program which awards college scholarships to students every year.

He also launched the Skechers Restaurant Covid Relief Fund which ended up raising 730,000 dollars for local businesses, and arranged for the Skechers Foundation to donate a million dollars to aid earthquake victims in Haiti.

“He is an integral part of Manhattan Beach and the entire Beach cities community,” said chairwoman of the Manhattan Beach Chamber Board Jill Dunn of Greenberg.

“His generosity is unparalleled. He and Skechers have done so much for so many organizations including the Friendship Foundation, the Roundhouse Aquarium, our local education foundations, the Hirschberg Foundation, the Chamber of Commerce and countless others.”

Upcoming ventures include finalized plans for the first Friendship Foundation Campus, located in South Bay. Set to open in 2023, the 66,000 square foot center will focus on young adults with special needs. The endeavour costs 40 million, and will offer college-based learning, job training and creative education.

“Real success isn’t measured by an individual’s growth, but how much we can have a positive impact on other people’s lives,” said Greenberg. “Our company will be celebrating 30 years here next year, and I’m grateful for how generous our town has continually been to the Skechers team and our entire community.”