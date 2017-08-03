Skepta launches No Fear collaboration

Grime artist Skepta has launched a collaborative capsule collection with extreme sports brand, No Fear exclusive for Sports Direct.

The ‘No Fear Forever’ collection, designed under Skepta’s creative direction, takes inspirations from the “origins of the brand” and combines streetwear whilst also paying homage to motocross.

The 22-piece collection has been created around a Great Britain camo print, and includes a breathable motocross jersey with 3M detailing and technical motocross pants, with lightweight panelling and mesh ventilation.

The minimal colour palette of white, black and purple has been combined with No Fear’s trademark eyes and skull motifs for a range that features hoodies, polo shirts, tees, socks, shorts, motocross pants, biking helmets and even water guns.

Commenting on his collection, Skepta said: “No fear is a mindset that I stand for. It’s the reason why I’ve got to where I am today. ‘No Fear Forever’ just made sense. When I got forever tattooed on my throat, it meant that my legacy was going to live forever. So anything that I create, I do it because I believe it will live on, forever.”

This isn’t Skepta’s first foray into fashion, the Grime artist recently released his own Moroccan-inspired fashion label Mains exclusive at Selfridges.

Images: courtesy of No Fear