Skims begins global expansion with Selfridges launch

Skims, the shapewear line founded last year by Kim Kardashian West, is expanding globally. The brand will make its international retail debut in the UK, through a new partnership with Selfridges.

Selfridges ecommerce site, as well as its stores in London, Birmingham and Manchester will begin carrying Skims items on October 5.

“Selfridges are known for their incredible fashion mix - making it the perfect place for UK-based customers to discover Skims," West said in a press release.

There will be at least 160 products available through Selfridges at launch, in sizes from XXS to 5X in nine tonal colorways. This will include signature items such as the Body Suit, Solution Short, Waist Trainer and Body Tape.