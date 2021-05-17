Skinny Dip teams up with Peta for limited-edition collection

British fashion and accessories brand Skinny Dip has teamed up with animal rights organisation Peta to launch a new collection dedicated to “educating the world about animal cruelty and promoting animal kindness”.

The collection features six limited-edition pieces: three t-shirts, a hoodie, a sweatshirt and a phone case, all of which feature slogans such as ‘Happy In My Own Skin’, ‘Choose Kindness’ and ‘Fur Is Dead’.

Prices range from 18 pounds for a t-shirt to 35 pounds for a hoodie, with 10 percent of all profits going directly to Peta.

London-based Skinny Dip was founded in 2011 with the launch of its first phone case, before expanding over the years to include apparel and other accessories.

The brand has in the past collaborated with the likes of The Simpsons, Disney, and SpongeBob.