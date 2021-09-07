Slam Jam teams up with GLCO

Milan-based fashion, music, and culture retailer Slam Jam have teamed up with eyewear brand Garrett Leight California Optical (GLCO) on limited-edition sunglasses.

The Slam Jam x GLCO sunglasses collaboration is part of Slam Jam’s (Un) Corporate Uniforms project, researching how people unite and express through fashion and combines its street-rooted visions with GLCO’s classic and timeless aesthetic.

The result is a new take on one of Garrett Leight’s bestselling styles, the Calabar, an oversized retro frame featuring prominent plaques and a sculpted temple in a signature chrome colourway and black mirror lenses.

Commenting on the collaboration, GLCO founder Garrett Leight, said in a statement: “It’s an honour to collaborate with these streetwear legends and unite our cultures and communities through the vision of this design.”

The limited-edition Slam Jam x GLCO sunglasses launch on September 9 and will be available at garrettleight.com and slamjam.com as well as select retailers globally.

Image: courtesy of Garrett Leight California Optical (GLCO) by Till Janz; Slam Jam x GLCO