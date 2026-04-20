Slazenger unveils new premium label Off-Court
loading...
Heritage sportswear brand Slazenger, known for its tennis and golf apparel and equipment, has launched a new, premium label, Off-Court, designed to reinvent the brand through “a bold, contemporary, Gen Z lens”.
Slazenger, part of the Frasers Group, states that the new Off-Court brand will represent its most premium offering to date, as it looks to bring the brand to the forefront “for a more trend-driven audience,” whilst paying homage to its sporting DNA.
Designed by 23-year-old creative brand consultant and TikToker, Alexei Hamblin, Off-Court debuts with a nine-piece lifestyle collection, offering apparel designed “for life beyond the court,” blending premium fabrics with a contemporary aesthetic for a new generation of Slazenger fans.
Commenting on the new launch, Hamblin said in a statement: “I’ve known Slazenger my whole life, probably for the wrong reasons, which always left me wondering what more it could be if it reached its full potential. As I learned more and more about its legacy, I became obsessed, and when Slazenger brought me in, I couldn’t believe I had this opportunity to bring my vision to life.
“A brand with genuine heritage and credibility deserves a place in today’s fashion conversation. This capsule collection will be a key step in recontextualising that heritage for a generation who didn’t grow up with the brand. It will also serve as something of a test collection, as I’ll take real-time feedback from my socials about the capsule to tweak and adapt for collection two. I want to make this the most customer-centric rebrand of all time.”
Frasers Group's Slazenger brand launches premium fashion label
The debut collection of Slazenger Off-Court will be available exclusively at Flannels.com, another Fraser Group brand, and Slazenger.com. It will feature a mix of menswear and unisex products, including T-shirts, polo shirts, crewnecks, jackets and trousers, crafted from 100 percent cotton knitwear and sport-inspired yarn blends. Prices will range from 40 to 90 pounds.
The brand will be expanding into womenswear for the second collection, launching this summer.
Michael Murray, chief executive officer at Frasers Group, Slazenger’s parent company, added: “A bold step forward for Slazenger. Partnering with young creative talent, Alexei, to reimagine this iconic heritage brand - taking it outside the box and off the court. This is just the start of an exciting journey ahead.”