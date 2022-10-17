Slowear launches capsule collection with Sebago

Italian menswear retail concept Slowear has unveiled a collaboration with heritage footwear brand Sebago on a capsule collection of penny loafers.

The collection is focused on Sebago’s signature Classic Dan penny loafers and features two iterations of the style.

The hero piece is a brown patent version crafted from shell cordovan leather, known for its resistance to creasing and wear-and-tear to transform the Classic Dan into “a highly hard-wearing object,” adds Slowear.

Image: Slowear

The other version offers the penny loafer in a black butter-soft-grained calfskin.

The Slowear x Sebago collection retails from 215 pounds / 240 euros to 575 pounds / 640 euros. They are available exclusively at Slowear’s stores and on the brand’s e-commerce site.

Italian multi-brand retail concept Slowear includes causal pants brand Incotex, high-end knitwear label Zanone, Glanshirt that offers casual shirts and outerwear brand Montedoro. It has 30 stores in major cities around the world, including London, New York, Milan, Paris, Tokyo, and Seoul.