Smashbox Cosmetics launches first venture into fashion

Make-up brand Smashbox Cosmetics has launched its first-ever fashion collection in collaboration with Mexico City-based accessories label Ilka.

The limited-edition four-piece collection, previewed at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Mexico City, merges Smashbox branding and colourways with some of Ilka’s bestselling styles, including its fringed crossbody and tote bags.

Rosine Kalach, co-founder of Ilka, said in a statement: "When beauty and fashion meet, surprising things happen. In our opinion, Smashbox and Ilka are the perfect match to create unique pieces."

Smashbox x Ilka Bag Collection Credits: Ilka

The two brands said the collaboration came about after a visit to Mexico City by Smashbox brand leaders Felix Backhaus and Lauren Aja, who work extensively in Mexico's burgeoning beauty market from their base in Los Angeles.

Commenting on the collaboration, Aja added: "We were inspired by the creativity we encountered in Mexico City and saw an opportunity to collaborate with local talent. In June, we hosted a Sephora masterclass with the lovely Ela Velden and were introduced to ILKA. This collaboration is about more than just handbags—at Smashbox, we celebrate beauty and innovation in all forms."

The ‘Smashbox x Ilka’ bag collection is available in-store and online at Ilka, with prices starting at 2,450 Mexican pesos.