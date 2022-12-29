SMCP to ban down and other feathers from collections

France’s SMCP is the latest big-name fashion business to confirm it will stop using down and other feathers in its products.

The premium fashion group, whose portfolio includes labels Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot, and Fursac, confirmed to Peta France that duck and goose feathers would be “completely removed” from its four brands by the AW23 season.

A SMPC representative told the animal welfare organisation that it has already been shifting towards feather alternatives across its labels.

It follows exposés by Peta into the mistreatment of animals at down farms, including ones that supply to brands certified under the ‘Responsible Down Standard’.

Down is the layer of fine feathers found under the thicker exterior feathers traditionally used in the fashion industry to stuff outerwear such as jackets.

SMCP previously banned the use of fur and exotic skins from its collections.