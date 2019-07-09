Snag expands ‘Chub Rub’ collection

Scottish size inclusive and body positive hosiery brand, Snag, is launching a newly expanded line of its popular ‘Chub Rub’ shorts, to help liberate sweaty legs during the summer season.

Snag’s Chub Rub shorts have been designed to prevent thighs from chafing as the material they are made with has been specially enhanced with lab-tested Nilit Breeze cooling yarn, which is proven to keep the body temperature almost 1 degree lower, keeping the wearer feeling refreshed and comfortable when the temperatures rise.

Each of the shorts, which are also equipped with moisture-wicking fabric and cotton gussets, to help customers feel fresher and rub-free, will be available in five colour shades including Raspberry Pie, Beach Bum, Hot Chocolate, Builders Tea, and Black, and in a variety of sizes, which vary in height, width and body shape and range from UK sizes 6 to 36.

Brie Read, who founded Snag in March 2018, after she was inspired by her own daily struggles to find hosiery that really fits, said in a statement: “At Snag, our Chub Rub Shorts are designed by women for women - and cater to lots different shapes and sizes. Following the extremely high demand for our first Chub Rub Shorts range, we decided to expand our collection to include even more exciting and unmissable colours which women can rock over the summer.

“Traditionally, shorts that prevent ‘chub rub’ have been something that women have hidden away and have felt ashamed to wear; despite the relief they provide. With our new colourful Chub Rub Shorts range, we want to empower women to feel confident in what they wear and encourage them to express their personalities by the way they dress.”

Snag’s new 80 Denier Chub Rub Shorts collection are 7.99 pounds each and available via the brand’s e-commerce website.

Images: courtesy of Snag