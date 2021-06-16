Snag launches debut swimwear collection

British size-inclusive brand Snag, known for its bold and colourful tights, is launching its first swimwear collection available in UK sizes 4-38.

The debut swimwear collection features ten pieces, each named after iconic films of the 80s, and are available in a range of colours, patterns and styles including four swimsuits and six bikini top and bottom combinations.

Snag states that it is the first swimwear line to be designed on a UK size 24 model and was taken through a comprehensive fittings process to ensure that the fit is perfect on all bodies, regardless of their shape or size.

By fitting on a UK size 24 model, Snag says it is bucking industry standards, where generally pieces are fitted on a straight-size slim body and then scaled up, which it adds can lead to ill-fitting garments on curvy bodies in particular.

Image: courtesy of Snag

The collection aims to offer truly inclusive options to fill a gap in the market for size-inclusive swimwear that is both sexy and comfortable, explains Snag, in contrast to what they describe as the uninspiring black and navy one-pieces that are often found in plus-sized collections.

As part of the brand’s commitment to sustainability and affordability, the swimwear is made from a minimum of 50 percent recycled textiles and includes paper panty liners rather than plastic, and is priced from 16.99 pounds for swimwear separates to 35.99 pounds for a swimsuit.

Additionally, the factory that makes Snag’s swimwear pay all their staff a living wage and offers good working conditions, added the brand.

Image: courtesy of Snag

Brie Read chief executive and Founder of Snag, said in a statement: “Snag’s new range of swimwear is inspired by some of our favourite 80s films and has, most importantly, been created to fit everybody. It is designed to be different to the usual swimwear available for plus-sized people, that is often marketed with words like ‘shaping’ or ‘tummy control’ and primarily made in black and navy colourways. Instead, our collection is full of colour, with lots of different styles available that are guaranteed to make you feel amazing at the pool or on the beach.

“At Snag, we are determined to make the fashion industry a more inclusive, affordable and sustainable place. We want everyone to be able to wear clothes that fit and make them feel great, with minimal impact upon the environment. Therefore, all of our ranges are now available in sizes 4-38 and are as environmentally friendly as possible, with an affordable price tag.”

Key styles include the ‘As You Wish’ one-piece swimsuit in a pink leopard print, the ‘Babe with the Power’ black bikini sold as separates featuring tie detailing on the top and bottoms, and the bold ‘Fortune and Glory’ halterneck swimsuit patterned with both leopard and zebra print panels.

Snag launched in May 2018 to offer clothes to fit every size and every shape, regardless of size, height, gender, disability, or any other factor. The brand has become known for its tights and Chub Rub shorts and the swimwear launch is part of its wider ambitions to expand into apparel to provide their customers with size-inclusive, affordable and sustainable clothing.