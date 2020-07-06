Snag Tights searches for first global brand ambassador

Award-winning size-inclusive hosiery brand Snag Tights has launched a social media search for a ‘Snag Queen’ who will act as the brand’s first global ambassador.

The brand is looking for an ambassador who embodies their values of inclusivity and body positivity, and is open to any “glamorous and sassy member of the public, regardless of age, gender, dress size or ability”.

The campaign has been launched in partnership with British drag star Sum Ting Wong, who will be acting as a judge for the competition, and will offer the winner a cash prize of 5,000 pounds, as well as a year’s supply of tights, and a starring role in the brand’s upcoming ‘Snag Queens’ advertising campaign.

Since its launch, Snag Tights has always been committed to using real people and real customers in their product imagery and marketing campaigns, and it is asking for entrants over the age of 18 to apply on Instagram by submitting an image of them as their best selves, with the hashtag #SnagQueens.

On the new ‘Snag Queens’ campaign Snag Tights founder and chief executive, Brie Read said in a statement: “Being inclusive and championing our customers is at the heart of everything we do, so it’s high time we appointed a Snag Queen to represent the brand.

“At Snag, we never use models, instead showing our tights on real people of all shapes and sizes. So we’ve opened the search for our first Snag Queen up on social media for all to enter, regardless of age, gender, dress size or ability. We’re looking forward to seeing the brave and beautiful personalities that come forward in the next few weeks!”

Entries are open until July 24, when they will be judged by an expert panel which includes Drag Race UK star Sum Ting Wong and Snag Tights founder Brie Read. The judges will select a shortlist, who will battle on TikTok for a spot in the final. The winner will be selected by the public during a final round hosted by Sum Ting Wong and held on Facebook Live from August 17.

Snag is an online-only retailer based in Edinburgh that launched in March 2018 offering tights that fit every-size and every-shape, with its hosiery ranging from sizes 4 - 28+, and in a variety of height, waist and body shapes.