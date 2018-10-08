Sneakersnstuff and Adidas Originals Release Yung-1 Sneaker

Leading sneaker retailer and retail brand Sneakersnstuff has unveiled the Yung-1 sneaker pack in grey and purple in collaboration with Adidas Originals, available globally starting October 13.

To capture the aesthetic of their upcoming release, Sneakersnstuff enlisted legendary artist and Parliament-Funkadelic collective lead vocalist George Clinton for the campaign. For no other reason than having a huge admiration for the style icon, Sneakersnstuff collaborated with photographer Shaniqwa Jarvis in New York City to capture the colorful adaptation of the sneaker in motion.

George Clinton featured in Sneakersnstuff campaign

Clinton is best known as the mastermind behind the legendary music collective Parliament-Funkadelic. He is considered one of the most influential people in music and is one of the most sampled artists of all time. Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, D’Angelo, Childish Gambino, Tupac, Kendrick Lamar, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Prince and Outkast are some of the artists that Clinton has been sampled by or has directly produced music for. In 1997, Prince inducted Parliament-Funkadelic into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Clinton just released a new album “Medicaid Fraud Dogg”, and has been touring since the 1950’s. He recently announced his pending retirement next year at the age of 77.

“For Sneakersntuff working with Mr. Clinton seemed like an obvious choice for the Yung-1 campaign being that Clinton’s influence on young artists is as relevant and impactful today as it’s ever been. Additionally, the entire ethos of Parliament-Funkadelic is about creativity and inclusivity – it’s a lifestyle that everyone is welcome to - a mantra that lines up with SNS’s ideology as a brand,” said Erik Fagerlind and Peter Jansson, founders of Sneakersnstuff, in a statement.

The Sneakersnstuff x Yung-1 sneaker will retail at a price point of 130 dollars. It will be available on sneakersnstuff.com, and in-store at locations in Stockholm, London, Paris, Berlin and New York.

photos: courtesy of Sandrine Charles Consulting