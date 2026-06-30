Snipes buyers on why football is no longer a trend, but part of streetwear's DNA

Football is no longer a trend, but an integral part of streetwear. The kits and styles have become indispensable to street style looks, even outside of major tournaments. Overall, sport seems to be having its moment in fashion. This ranges from growing lifestyle categories and the hype around the men's World Cup to the racing bike as an accessory at the Louis Vuitton show in Paris.

Mara Osterfeld, senior category manager for sportswear, and Mark Petereit, senior head of buying and planning at the Cologne-based streetwear retailer, reveal how Snipes is playing with the football cult, what other trends are driving streetwear and which trainers are a must-have for the summer.

Mark Petereit (left) and Mara Osterfeld Credits: Snipes

The World Cup is in full swing. Which football styles are popular with your customers?

Petereit: Football's influence on fashion is currently stronger than ever. The lines between sportswear, streetwear and fashion are increasingly blurring. Retro kits, 90s/2000s-style track jackets and jerseys are particularly in demand. These are consciously worn as fashion pieces and are no longer just fan merchandise.

And which kits are selling particularly well?

Petereit: Jerseys from national teams with global appeal, such as Brazil or the German Football Association (DFB), are currently selling well. This includes current tournament kits, retro versions and creative away jerseys. The latter often have a higher fashion factor and are specifically integrated into streetwear looks. Generally, the stronger the connection between football, music and street culture, the more relevant the kit is to our target group.

Credits: Snipes

Blokecore has been a topic in streetwear for a few seasons now. Is it still a trend or has it become an integral part of the scene?

Osterfeld: Definitely an integral part. Football kits and sports-inspired silhouettes have arrived in the streetwear world. What has changed is that people used to consciously wear a complete football look. Today, jerseys are naturally combined with denim, workwear or tailoring. What is crucial today is not so much the sport itself, but the cultural connection between sport, community, music and fashion.

This principle increasingly applies to the entire sports sector. Basketball jerseys, college styles and licences for Major League Baseball (MLB) and other US sports are integrated into streetwear looks with the same naturalness. The influence of US sports culture on fashion is currently stronger than it has been for years. This is an area in which we at Snipes are specifically investing in the second half of the year. Football remains our strongest theme, not least because of our partnership with Paris Saint-Germain. For the World Cup, we're putting extra focus on it and making the most of the moment.

Blokecore is a fashion trend that focuses on football and its fan culture, from the football kit to the casual style born in English stadiums. In the early 2020s, inspiration was drawn particularly from the retro aesthetic of the 1990s and early 2000s. The trend has since moved beyond this and now represents everything related to the sport.

How exactly has this football style changed?

Osterfeld: The shift is clear. It has moved away from a pure nostalgia look towards a more fashionable interpretation: oversized fits, high-quality materials, cropped jerseys for women, and combinations with loafers and tailoring. Collaborations like the one between Jordan and the Brazilian national team show that football is now understood as a cultural platform, an impetus that extends far beyond the sport itself.

Away from the stadium – what menswear trends are you currently observing?

Osterfeld: Loose silhouettes remain dominant, while jorts and 7/8 lengths introduce new proportions. Utility influences have become cleaner. Street prep is also experiencing a revival. Polo shirts, rugby shirts, quarter-zips and high-quality knitwear are combined with trainers or loafers. In the accessories sector, neckerchiefs, bandanas and crossbody bags are gaining importance.

Menswear is becoming more versatile overall. It is less about a single trend and more about an individual mix. The crucial factor is the ability to combine different styles and create an authentic personal look.

Credits: Snipes

And in womenswear?

Osterfeld: From our perspective, womenswear is currently shaped by the combination of sportswear, streetwear and femininity. Jerseys and oversized silhouettes are combined with miniskirts, wide-leg denim or feminine details like lace and crochet. Additionally, classic menswear pieces are being reinterpreted, with deliberate style clashes driving the trend.

There is also a strong comeback of prints, such as polka dots, check patterns and animal prints, as well as continuing Y2K influences. Hair accessories like bandanas and scrunchies are playing a growing role as styling elements.

After slim silhouettes that evolved into ballet trainers, where is the segment heading?

Petereit: Sneakerinas is the new buzzword. Iconic models are being reinterpreted and tailored to women's needs. Whether it's the Adidas Samba Jane as a Mary Jane version or the Puma Speedcat Ballet, these new editions make the wearer feel seen.. At the same time, the market is evolving towards hybrid models. Loafer and mule-inspired designs are becoming more popular alongside ballet styles.

Another driver is self-expression through customisation. The desire for a well-thought-out head-to-toe look and exclusive models is greater than ever. This was recently evident at our Birkenstock customisation event, where customers could individually design their own pairs.

Credits: Snipes

Which trainers are a must-have for any menswear street style right now?

Petereit: Running-inspired silhouettes are dominant here. Performance styles like the On Cloudtilt meet 2000s icons such as the New Balance 530 and 740, Nike P-6000 and V5, or the Asics GEL-1130 and GEL-NYC. Lightweight constructions, mesh uppers and a technical look combine comfort, functionality and style. For the warmer season, the Birkenstock Boston and Arizona, as well as Havaianas, complete the range as relaxed seasonal classics.

Besides the usual social media and fashion weeks, do you use other sources of inspiration?

Petereit: Absolutely. Many important trends emerge outside the classic fashion bubble, at the intersections of music, sport, gaming and pop culture. Festivals, concerts, stadiums and creator communities often provide earlier signals than fashion shows.

For a retailer, direct proximity to the target audience is particularly valuable. It helps not only to recognise trends but also to understand how they are actually worn and developed further. Our aim is to identify cultural developments early on and translate them into ranges that resonate with our community.

To conclude: what is your current fashion hot take?

Osterfeld: I believe we need to move away from the idea that trends are created by new products alone. The most exciting looks are currently created by reinterpreting existing pieces. An oversized shirt as a skirt, a scarf as a top, a jersey with a feminine look. Colour trends today also come from the colour codes of sport and pop culture. The NY Knicks' orange and blue palette can now be found in streetwear collections and trainer releases.

For us as a retailer, the challenge lies in recognising this cultural relevance early and translating it into the right product ranges.