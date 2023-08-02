Snoop Dogg drops first collection with Skechers

American rapper Snoop Dogg has unveiled his debut collaboration with footwear brand Skechers as part of a multi-year partnership.

The first Skechers x Snoop Dogg collection has been designed to fuse the innovative comfort that Skechers has become known for with the rapper’s unique design vision in a range of versatile and street-ready sneakers.

The capsule collection comprises nostalgic “OG” and remixed unisex designs, including the Snoop One Double G, a hands-free slip-on style with bungee laces and Skechers exclusive heel pillow, and a bandana print on the leather. Other highlights include the Skechers Stamina – Snoop 91, a retro-style sneaker featuring suede and mesh blended upper with a multi-material and coloured trim.

Commenting on the collaboration, Snoop Dogg said in a statement: “The excellent team at Skechers took my ideas and my flavour and we created this collection for all walks of life. Step yo shoe game up with my style and swag in every pair—with Skechers you'll be comfortable wherever you go. Wear them with a suit to a wedding or on the court with shorts, you'll look fly either way because these shoes are for everyone.”

Two additional limited-edition capsules are scheduled to launch in the coming weeks, including a collectors’ capsule featuring Snoop Dogg’s iconic NFT character Dr. Bombay.

Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers, added: “We were already working with Snoop on the co-branded collection prior to his incredible award-winning Skechers x Snoop Dogg Super Bowl commercial earlier this year. “Snoop combined his eye for style and laid-back sensibility with the signature comfort of Skechers, resulting in an authentic collaboration and partnership.”

The Skechers x Snoop Dogg collection is available now at skechers.com and Skechers retail stores in the US and is rolling out to speciality stores, as well as Skechers stores and websites around the globe.