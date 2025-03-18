Snuggs launches period underwear with Manchester City Women

London-based period underwear brand Snuggs is partnering with Manchester City Women’s football club to launch a co-branded collection of high-performance period pants.

The collaboration marks the first of its kind globally between a professional women’s football team and a period underwear brand and will see the brand offering three premium designs incorporating Man City’s iconic colours within the designs and their team badge on the waistbands.

Linda Sejdova, founder of Snuggs, said in a statement: “Women’s football is on an unstoppable rise, with greater investment, bigger crowds, sold-out stadiums, record-breaking crowds, and increased recognition on the global stage.

“This partnership represents the next evolution, ensuring women have access to modern, 21st-century period care that provides them with the best support on and off the pitch.”

Snuggs x Manchester City Women’s football club campaign starring Alex Greenwood Credits: Snuggs

The collection features classic, brief and Brazilian-style period pants, which all feature a high-performance absorbent layer for maximum comfort and are suitable for a light flow to heavy. Sizes range from XXS to 4XL.

As part of the collaboration, Man City team captain Alex Greenwood heads up the campaign by joining as a Snuggs ambassador to help amplify the conversation around proper menstrual support for female athletes.

Snuggs x Manchester City Women’s football club campaign starring Alex Greenwood Credits: Snuggs

In addition, Snuggs is also raising awareness and ensuring future generations of female athletes have access to proper menstrual care from the start of their careers by donating period underwear to all young academy players. For every goal scored and every clean sheet secured by the team across all competitions in 2025, Snuggs will donate two pairs of period underwear.

Sejdova added: “Every goal and every clean sheet will make a difference. Women supporting women is at the heart of this campaign -our success today helps the next generation go even further.”

The Snuggs x Manchester City Women’s collaboration will be available exclusively at the Snuggs website, with prices ranging from 29 to 34 pounds.