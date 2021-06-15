Social Tourist launching second drop with TikTok fashion show

Social Tourist, the new brand co-created by social media personalities Charli and Dixie D’Amelio and Hollister Co., is launching its second drop with the first-ever TikTok fashion show “made by Gen Z for Gen Z”.

The new “trend-forward” https://fashionunited.uk/news/fashion/hollister-co-launches-fashion-brand-with-charli-and-dixie-d-amelio/2021050655354” brand launched in May 2021 “imagined and inspired by Charli and Dixie’s experiences” as a way for Hollister to connect to its global teen customer. The second product drop will launch with a TikTok Live premiere on Charli’s TikTok channel @charlidamelio on June 16 at 9pm ET.

Instead of traditional models and a catwalk, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio have enlisted the help of their TikTok family Avani Gregg, Madi Monroe, Markell Washington, Curtis Newbill, Caroline Ricke, and Phoebe Hines to debut Social Tourist’s latest collection. The livestreamed event will include exclusive commentary from the D’Amelio sisters about their inspiration for the drop and the brand.

Viewers will have the opportunity to shop the looks in real-time, via a link to the Social Tourist website, and to ask the sisters questions in the comments for what the brand is calling a “truly one-of-a-kind, personalised fashion experience”.

Charli D’Amelio said in a statement: “Our global brand launch last month was such an exciting moment for us and our relationship with Hollister, we’re both really passionate about the chance to create a brand together that blends both of our styles into one creative expression that we know our fans will love experimenting with.”

The second Social Tourist product top is a celebration of the D’Amelio sisters’ individual personalities, explains the brand in the press release, taking inspiration from Charli’s more feminine style and Dixie’s preference for darker colours and patterns.

The limit-edition collection will include a variety of tops, bottoms, and jackets, as well as premium basics with four versatile tops.

Image: courtesy of Social Tourist

Kristin Scott, global brand president at Abercrombie and Fitch Co., added: “We’re thrilled to be leading the charge of leaning into social and being the first brand to premiere a TikTok fashion show made by Gen Z for Gen Z – an event that is a prime example of our innovative test-and-learn culture.

“Our goal is to always meet our Gen Z customers where they are, which is why we’re excited to bring Social Tourist product directly to this platform. We’re looking forward to seeing how our customers respond to the show, and offering more exciting events in the future.”

The D’Amelio’s currently have a combined following of more than 250 million across their social media channels and in November 2020, Charli became the first TikTok user on the platform to surpass 100 million followers.