Sockshop celebrates ‘Friendship Friday’ with charity partnership

Online legwear retailer, Sockshop is teaming up with anti-bullying charity Kidscape and Elmer the Patchwork Elephant, to raise awareness of ‘Friendship Friday’ celebrated on November 8, ahead of Anti-Bullying Week running from November 11-15.

To mark the collaboration, Sockshop has created a limited-edition Elmer patchwork sock for adults and children, with a percentage from each purchase being donated to Kidscape to help continue their important work.

The limited-edition sock also celebrates the 30th birthday of the much-loved fictional character Elmer the Elephant created by David McKee, and highlights Elmer’s subtle message, that it is okay to be different and that we should celebrate our differences, as well as resonating with Kidscape’s focus on encouraging everyone to acknowledge they have a role to play in creating a world that is friendlier and kinder.

The bright patchwork socks retail for 4.99 pounds and will be available in kids’, ladies’ and men’s sizes from Sockshop.co.uk.

Images: courtesy of Sockshop