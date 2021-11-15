Sockshop launches new recycled sock brand Tore

Leading sock and hosiery group Sockshop has launched a new totally recycled sock brand, Tore.

Tore marks the Sockshop group’s first 100 percent recycled sock brand and aims to tackle textile wastage and water consumption, as every single element used in the production, packaging and distribution is made up of recycled materials.

The Tore socks are made from recycled fibres, including recycled cotton from consumer waste such as yarn scraps and fabric by-products, recycled polyester and polyamide from plastic bottles, and recycled elastane.

In addition, the packaging for Tore socks is recycled paper and cornstarch plastic made from polylactic acid (PLA), which is a plastic substitute made from fermented plant starch.

The Tore socks are also RCS100 certified by the Textile Exchange Organisation, and one pack saves two years of drinking water, diverts 2.4 plastic water bottles and 0.6 T-shirts from landfills.

The brand also adds that as well as being eco-friendly each pair of Tore socks offer comfort, durability and hypoallergenic properties.

Commenting on the new launch, Amit Ruia, managing director of Sockshop, said in a statement: “We are thrilled to be launching our first totally sustainable, totally recycled sock; Tore. When we started our sock company 25 years ago, one of our core philosophies was to protect and nurture the environment and we hope Tore embodies this movement.

“Every single element of our Tore socks are made from recycled fibres, including recycled cotton and polyester from discarded water bottles. We hope to make small changes to create a better world, sock at a time!”