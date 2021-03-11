Sofia Sanchez de Betak collaborating with Mango

Spanish retailer Mango has confirmed that it is working on an exclusive capsule collection of dresses with influencer Sofía Sanchez de Betak known as Chufy.

Launching in May, Chufy x Mango will feature dresses and kaftans inspired by the Mediterranean.

Argentina-born, New York-based art director and fashion consultant Sanchez de Betak has been an ambassador for Mango for several years and wore one of the retailer’s designs to the Met Gala in 2019.

Mango has previously collaborated with various brands, artists and talents, including most recently, with Mexican artist Ana Leovy on a sustainable capsule collection celebrating International Women’s Day.

“Through this project, the firm is strengthening the ties that unite its community, while feeding off the personality and value offered by a fresh perspective and new interpretation of its style,” the Spanish retailer added in its statement.

Sanchez de Betak took to Instagram to announce the collaboration, saying: “So excited to finally share the news with you!!! Chufy x Mango Capsule!!! Coming soon, a collection of dresses and kaftans for a perfect and very anticipated Mediterranean Summer!”

Mango added that further details about the collection will be revealed “closer to the launch date”.