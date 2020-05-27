Sofia Vergara launches eyewear collection

Actress Sofia Vergara is partnering with eyewear brand Foster Grant to launch an affordable eyewear collection online, which will also support the Specs for Specs charity initiative.

The collaborative collection includes 24 styles across the reading glasses, sunglasses and SunReaders categories, featuring blue light coating lens, hidden bifocals, and 100 percent UVA-UVB lens protection.

Each of the styles were “personally curated” by Vergara and are all affordably priced, with prices ranging from 31 to 41 US dollars and they come in a variety of colours.

"I have loved creating my eyewear collection with Foster Grant. Not only does the brand have such a rich heritage and solid commitment to giving back to those in need, but they were fun to work with while bringing my ideas to life," said Vergara in a statement. "I wear readers myself, and now that I am home reading so much more, I know how important they are to so many of us. I also know a woman wants to feel good when wearing them, wherever she is. I wanted to offer fashionable, chic, fresh eyewear styles, allowing women to not just to see, but to see beautifully."

The collection will also support Specs for Specs, a new charity initiative where Foster Grant will donate one pair of reading glasses to RestoringVision for every pair of Sofia Vergara x Foster Grant eyewear sold.

Lisa Lord, vice president of licensing, FGX, added: "Teaming up with Sofia Vergara will allow us to shine a new, bright light on a significant global health issue, only exasperated through these current challenging times that as a company, we're committed to solving.

"Sofia's collection of Foster Grant eyewear gives our customers a stylish assortment of eyewear at such accessible prices, with the added bonus of knowing you're giving back with every pair purchased. We're thrilled and thankful to partner with Sofia on this incredible endeavour, and hope her collection inspires fun and fashion, as well as very real solutions for global needs right now."

The collection will be available exclusively on Foster Grant’s website, as well as Readers.com and walmart.com.

Images: courtesy of Foster Grant