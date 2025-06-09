Sofitel revives hotel uniforms with Cordelia de Castellane

French luxury hotel chain Sofitel has collaborated with Paris-based French designer Cordelia de Castellane, who has been artistic director of Dior Home and Baby Dior since 2012, to revitalise the uniforms for its 25,000 employees worldwide.

The new 45-piece collection will offer a new closet for all employees at Sofitel’s 120-plus hotels worldwide, blending timeless silhouettes with practical needs, utilising a variety of fabrics, textures, and navy and beige colour palettes to ensure suitability for both city hotels and resorts.

In a statement, Sofitel said that De Castellane’s uniforms will suit all professions and destinations, while expressing “an elegant, fluid, and boldly contemporary style” in reflection of the French luxury brand. Key looks include a belted shirtdress, a knitted dress and double-breasted jackets.

Sofitel reinvents hotel uniform with French designer Cordelia de Castellane Credits: Sofitel

Maud Bailly, chief executive of Sofitel Legend, Sofitel, MGallery and Emblems, said: “The Sofitel Vestiaire is much more than a uniform: it's a manifesto. It’s a tribute to our teams, who are the first to embody the renaissance of Sofitel. It reflects the joy of embracing a brand, the pride of being its ambassador, and the desire to wear our values in silk, knit, or cotton.

“We want this wardrobe to be emotionally resonant, exacting and refined, but also effortlessly chic. That’s why we needed a visionary. This partnership with Cordelia de Castellane is the meeting of two visions of luxury, united by a shared passion for exceptional design."

The new uniforms will embody “French zest” and will be crafted using flexible and durable materials, which the hotel chain said will be internationally tested across pilot locations to meet “the everyday needs of hotel staff”. The wardrobe will also adapt to all body types, roles, and climates, “ensuring both comfort and elegance”.

On the uniform design, De Castellane added: "For me, Sofitel is a madeleine de Proust. It brings back childhood memories, iconic hotels, and a very specific vision of French luxury. Sofitel is more than a hotel brand — it’s a way of life, a natural elegance paired with a deep openness to the world. Paris was a major inspiration for this collection — because Paris means effortless chic, cultural richness, precision tailoring, and that uniquely bold creativity.

“I wanted to imagine a wardrobe that expresses this Parisian sophistication, but also the warmth of hospitality and the pride of representing a house. These are garments designed to last, to move with the body, and to make every team member feel beautiful, free, and proud."

The design will also reflect Sofitel’s dedication to responsible luxury and will be developed in partnership with Paris Good Fashion, an initiative that ensures every step of production respects principles of sustainability, repairability, and recyclability to reduce environmental impact and contribute to more responsible resource management.