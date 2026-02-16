Soho/Carnaby and London College of Fashion support student creatives with Studio Space award

Soho/Carnaby has partnered again with the London College of Fashion (LCF) to award two student designers with studio space in Soho’s creative district, organisers announced ahead of London Fashion Week. The initiative aims to support early-career talent by providing real-world workspace in one of the capital’s fashion and cultural hubs.

The studio award recognises outstanding student work and offers designers access to facilities and visibility amid Soho’s vibrant fashion ecosystem. Soho/Carnaby’s ongoing collaborations with educational institutions reflect broader efforts to connect academic fashion training with industry practice, offering emerging creatives opportunities to develop business and production skills outside the classroom.

The scheme has previously supported students from LCF, including winners who gained tailored workspaces at 26 Kingly Street through similar initiatives — part of Soho’s longstanding commitment to nurturing young designers and integrating them into London’s fashion landscape.

Finalists will showcase their work and share experiences with peers and industry figures during events connected to London Fashion Week, further bridging the gap between fashion education and professional engagement.