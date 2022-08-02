Soho unveils art installation with London College of Fashion

Ten students from London College of Fashion (LCF), UAL’s BA (Hons) Fashion Imaging and Illustration course are being featured as part of an outdoor exhibition in Soho in partnership with Shaftesbury PLC.

The 250-foot outdoor exhibition is located on Berwick and Hopkins Street on the hoarding of a development site which will reveal ten new retail spaces and two restaurant opportunities in 2023. It features ten illustrations celebrating the history of Soho through the eyes of the students, including vibrant street scenes and themes of punk, music and fashion.

Simon Quayle, executive director at Shaftesbury PLC, said in a statement: "Shaftesbury is delighted to be part of this initiative to support the emerging talent from this important creative course. Soho has long been renowned as a location for the creative industries, so this is the perfect place for the students to illustrate what Berwick Street and Soho mean to them.

“This collaboration marks another chapter of our long-standing partnership with London College of Fashion, which has endured for over a decade."

Lindsay Pentelow, creative director at the School of Media and Communication, London College of Fashion, UAL, added: "These bold and eye-catching illustrations capture and celebrate the history of this iconic street and its position in the centre of Soho, whilst also looking into the future of its development. This has been a fantastic brief and opportunity for London College of Fashion's highly creative and innovative BA (Hons) Fashion Imaging and Illustration students.

“The illustrations are a perfect way to help celebrate the rich heritage of London College of Fashion in this area of London, at a time when we are also looking ahead to a new chapter in our story to our future home in Stratford when we open our doors in East Bank in September 2023."

Image: Shaftesbury PLC

