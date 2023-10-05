Sojo using OOH to broaden its audience with debut campaign

London-based alterations and repair platform Sojo, which connects users with local seamster businesses, has unveiled its first out-of-home (OOH) campaign to increase brand awareness and help them attract new audiences.

The OOH campaign will be seen across London on digital screens in One New Change shopping mall, rail stations including London Euston, and on roadside street furniture, as well as large format screens across London.

The campaign, which has been optimised using both data-driven planning tools and new AI technology, uses straplines, including ‘From ready-made to made-for-you’ and ‘Seam better days,’ to encourage Londoners to love their clothes for longer by using its door-to-door tailoring service.

Sojo OOH campaign mock-up, LDN Drive Credits: Sojo

Josephine Philips, founder and chief executive at Sojo, said in a statement: “We’re on a mission to promote a slower approach to clothing consumption. While sustainable fashion is often viewed as expensive and inaccessible to most citizens, at Sojo, we want to meet customers where they are at, promoting great fit and investment in the clothes they already own by choosing to repair items rather than replace.

“Our tech-led solution is built on convenience and accessibility, and I can't wait to roll it out to more consumers through such an impactful and exciting medium.”

The OOH campaign is the result of Sojo being named one of the winners of the joint initiative between JCDecaux UK Reach and the Black Founders Fund by Google for Startups, which helps brands scale their businesses and reach new audiences.