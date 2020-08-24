Soma launches new loungewear collection and brand refresh

Soma, an intimate apparel brand, has launched a new loungewear collection, Soma WKND, and a brand refresh that embraces beauty, strength and creativity.

The collection is made with sustainable eco-yarn that consist of soft recycled yarns made from plastic bottles. The clothing is made up of multiple fabrications that are soft and lightweight. It is available in a variety of colours and sizes, XS-XXL, and ranges from 34-89 dollars.

For over 15 years it has been Soma’s aim as an all-women led design team to make bras, panties, pajamas and loungewear for women to feel comfortable and confident. The brand does this by using a wide range of diverse models and influencers, including various ages, shapes, sizes and ethnicities.

Kimberly Grabel, senior vice president of marketing said: “Now more than ever, women are seeking comfort and a good support system in every facet of their life. We're embracing our evolution and know a woman's greatest strength lies within. The new campaign showcases an example of empowerment and modern femininity.”

The brand’s refresh also includes a new logo. Grabel continued: “It's important for our logo to evolve as we do. We took the capital S of our previous logo, in Snell font, and turned it on its side – just as we have done with the new brand vision. The flourish of the S symbolises the curve of a woman's body, the softness of our latest collection and the ability to shift into something new.

“We support our customer through all phases of her life and encourage her to find joy in the everyday details. Now more than ever, she is looking for comfortable solutions to fit her current lifestyle.”

Additionally, the brand has introduced the Embraceable signature lace bra and panty collection, Soma sensual sleepwear bras and panties, and the Ebliss soft stretch panties.