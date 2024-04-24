Soorty and Decode launch TwoTa, a zero waste denim jumpsuit for Kingpins

Pakistani denim manufacturer Soorty has teamed up with zero-waste designer Decode to create a modern reinterpretation of the jumpsuit known as TwoTa.

Developed to serve as staff uniforms for the April 204 edition of the leading denim trade fair, the Kingpins Show, the zero waste design is inspired by the work of Italian futurist artist Ernesto Michahelles, also known as Thayaht, who first created the jumpsuit in 1920 as an inclusive garment.

Soorty x Decode TwoTa jumpsuit Credits: Soorty

Working together to minimize waste throughout every phase of the manufacturing process, from choosing fabrics and crafting patterns to the final production steps, TwoTa aims to exemplify sustainable production.

The modern jumpsuit was crafted from Soorty’s top-selling authentic denim, Splash ZWW, a rigid fabric made from a blend of organic and recycled cotton. Dyed and finished using Soorty’s Zero Waste Water technology, water consumption was reduced by 90 percent compared to traditional methods.

Soorty x Decode TwoTa jumpsuit Credits: Soorty

A lightweight, breathable fabric, it provides all-day comfort and features a vibrant blue hue that aligns with Thayaht's color vision. Cut and stitched following a zero-waste pattern created by Decode specifically for TwoTa’s production, the two are also sharing the jumpsuit’s pattern with the public as an open-source tool to promote more sustainable designs.