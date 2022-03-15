Soorty and Left Hand Twill collaborate on responsible, digital denim collection

Pakistan denim company Soorty has partnered with the founder of Left Hand Twill to launch a responsibly designed denim collection inspired by vintage styles.

Left Hand Twill, a vintage buying and selling company, was launched by Soloman Russell as a denim-centred retailer that offers an alternative to buying new clothing, with the hope of helping in the reduction of textile waste.

Together with Soorty, Russell has brought his knowledge to the duo’s Own Your Denim collaborative capsule, consisting of 10 reimagined pieces from the vintage-expert’s archive. Designs, complete with an individually handwritten poem, were updated using responsible denim fabrics and smart technologies, repurposing vintage pieces for the modern wearer.

Next to the physical designs, Soorty further developed digital versions of the capsule’s garments through its 3D Evolution Studio, presenting what it deems as “the first ever digital vintage collection”. The virtual garments are shown in clips inspired by 70s cinema, referencing clothing’s relationship with American culture, a dialogue often touched upon in Russell’s work.

Ultimately, the line hopes to help buyers understand the real value behind clothing production and the importance of forming bonds that can extend the product life cycle.

The duo presented the collection to guests at Soorty’s New York City creative room, SpaceD, allowing customers to learn more about the collection and the contribution the companies are making toward alternative fashion production.