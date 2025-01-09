Denim manufacturer Soorty introduces collagen-infused jeans, blending advanced technology, wellness science, and denim craftsmanship.

The innovative fabric was unveiled at the past Kingpins trade show and utilises Umorfil technology, a state-of-the-art material enriched with collagen peptides derived from wasted fish scales, a byproduct of the seafood industry.

The skin-friendly technology is known for its moisturising and soothing properties, as the peptides enhance the fabric's potential to support skin hydration, making it particularly suited for individuals with sensitive skin. The bionic fibre also delivers exceptional softness, a luxurious feel, and long-lasting shape retention for a perfect fit.

Eda Dikmen, senior marketing and communications manager at Soorty, said in a statement: “Imagine jeans that care for you. Crafted with precision and science, Collagen Denim is rooted in functionality, well-being, and inclusivity.

“Infused with collagen peptides for skin-soothing benefits, it opens endless possibilities for denim designers—from serving as an ideal foundation for adaptive clothing to offering anyone a refreshing, luxurious feel. We’re happy to deliver the joy of effortless luxury in jeans, showcasing the transformative power of thoughtful textiles.”