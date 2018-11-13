Sophie Hulme expands into outerwear

British accessories brand Sophie Hulme, known for its boxy bags adorned with gold geometric hardware, is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a capsule outerwear collection.

The outerwear collection consists of five key “timeless and unfussy” styles and 15 pieces states the brand on its website, with the bold looks inspired by masculine and military outerwear, while offering modern silhouettes for contemporary women.

Many of the pieces in the collection reference the designers handbag styles, such as the ‘Call Me’ coat fastening using the same gold-plated hardware as on the Sophie Hulme Pinch bag, which conceals a hidden pencil that can be unscrewed from the catch.

While the ‘Chain Pea’ coat features an eye-catching stacked moulded leather chain belt, which replicates the signature chain handles used on the label’s Spring bag, and the ‘Biker’ jacket has a secret whistle, hidden under the front neck.

Like the brand’s bags, the outerwear collection comes in various colours, from bright colour-block pieces to bold red and yellow hues to neutral tones of peach, navy, tan, and oxblood, and a on-trend check pattern.

The coats are available exclusively on the brands website, as well as its Chiltern Street store in London, and range from 695 pounds to 1,095 pounds.

To highlight the new capsule collection and anniversary, Sophie Hulme has released a “cheerful” campaign celebrating the joy of being ten, with 10-year-olds modelling the new coats and resort 2019 bags in a campaign shot by London-based photographer Luke Stephenson.