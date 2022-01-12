Sorel to offer accessible footwear with Zappos.com

Footwear brand Sorel has reimagined three of its signature styles exclusively for Zappos Adaptive, Zappos.com’s curated shopping experience offering functional and fashionable products.

Sorel has worked closely with Zappos.com to develop its first accessible footwear collection to ensure the designs “make life easier for everyone,” and has made modifications to its Explorer II Joan Dual Zip, Emelie II Chelsea Heel Zip and Explorer Boot Dual Zip styles.

The adaptive line incorporates details such as dual zippers and enlarged pull loops for an easier on-off experience to make the bestselling styles more accessible for everyone.

Each design element from closures and stitching to lace length and collar height, has been adapted to “strike the ultimate balance of function and style,” and was tested in real-time by individuals with disabilities, explains Sorel.

Image: Sorel

Mark Nenow, president of Sorel, said in a statement: “We continue to successfully blend functionality and style, because we know our consumers are not willing to sacrifice either aspect. As we continue to look toward the future of fashion, working with Zappos Adaptive allows Sorel to empower and embolden even more unstoppable individuals through function-first design, because Sorel is for everyone.”

Dana Zumbo, business development manager at Zappos Adaptive, added: “We’re humbled to have had the opportunity to work with Sorel on introducing their first inclusive footwear line to the market.

“With both brands’ passion for meeting customer needs, we seamlessly aligned throughout the process – which involved sharing feedback from Zappos Adaptive customers’ most requested features and working directly with the disability community to ensure the most universal fit and wear possible.”