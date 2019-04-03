Sotheby's to auction rare collection of Hermès handbags

Luxury auctioneers Sotheby's is to auction a rare collection of Hermès handbags.

Twenty-five extraordinary examples of the finest craftsmanship from the French luxury company will go under the hammer at the company's New Bond Street headquarters on April 10th.

The jewel in the crown of the collection is an amethyst porosus crocodile Birkin, estimated to fetch 22,000 pounds, with other items including a curated selection of the brand’s iconic Birkin and Kelly bags in a variety of sizes and colours.

The handbags will be on view in Sotheby's London galleries between and 5 - 9th April and advance online bidding is open via the Sotheby's webiste.

In 2018, a second-hand Hermès Birkin bag sold for 162,500 pounds in London, setting a record for the most expensive handbag sold at a European auction.

In 2017, a Hermès Himalaya crocodile diamond Birkin fetched 286,920 pounds at a Christie’s auction in Hong Kong, the most expensive Birkin handbag ever sold at an auction, according to the Daily Mail.

Photo credit: Sotheby's website, Hermès auction