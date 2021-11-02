Soul of Nomad releases first fashion NFT with boxer Gennadiy Golovkin

Fashion house Soul of Nomad has released an NFT tied hoodie in collaboration with boxer Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin.

The NFT, which is a part of the limited edition Soul of GGG lifestyle collection, honours professional boxer Golovkin’s career. Soul of Nomad has also partnered with digital platform Real Items in order to authenticate the NFT. The first item in the collection is the Soul of GGG hoodie, which comes embedded with a unique NFT.

Intended to be a collectible, the hoodie is available in Soul of Nomad’s signature black, NightRider Black, includes wolfpack lining and a mini-book signed by Golovkin.

The physical and technological aspects of the NFT and hoodie are intertwined; the NFT QR code is attached to the physical hoodie. Upon receiving the hoodie, the customer can scan the QR code, and then claim and verify the NFT on Real Item’s digital platform.

“This is an important strategic milestone for Soul of Nomad,” said Ashina Son and Nargiza Mashuri, founders of Soul of Nomad. “We are excited to be the first fashion house to offer an NFT component feature powered by Real Items on the Polygon Network to our collections going forward.”

Tying the NFT to a physical object creates a ‘phygital’ item, and a unique digital identity.

“NFTs aren’t just abstract digital collectibles. They are vehicles that will bring about a renaissance to the commerce world. What makes NFTs exciting is that they can augment the physical world - in this case, Soul of GGGs limited edition hoodie - with a deeper layer of exclusivity, interactivity, and authenticity,” said CEO of Real Items, David Menard.

Soul of Nomad joins other brands in releasing its first NFT. Recently, Ray-Ban launched its first glasses NFT, collaborating with artist Oliver Latta, and Clinique announced an NFT competition. The digital form of fashion is becoming increasingly popular as brands begin to view it as the future.